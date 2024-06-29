Tottenham waiting for Euro 2024 to end to sign £60m Premier League midfielder

Tottenham are pressing to sign Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze this summer.

According to The Times, Tottenham are willing to hold off on making a bid for Crystal Palace’s Eze until after Euro 2024.

Spurs want to improve on their successful debut season under Ange Postecoglou, which saw them finish fifth in the Premier League and only miss out on playing in the Champions League narrowly.

However, under the leadership of the new manager, the team has emerged as an attacking force with the club now prepared to back Postecoglou in the transfer window this summer.

The midfielder is currently away on international duty with England, although he has not played much for Gareth Southgate’s team at the Euros.

His form in the Premier League last season has impressed a number of clubs in England.

Eze managed to score 11 goals in the Premier League along with four assists in just 27 appearances for the Eagles.

His brilliant performances, particularly under manager Oliver Glasner, have shown that the midfielder can score as well as create opportunities for his teammates.

Given that other elite teams are vying for his signature, Spurs will be trying to persuade him to sign.

The Lilywhites are reportedly preparing to pursue Eze once he returns from the Euros, as per The Times.

The North London club have no issues with his reported release clause of £60m.

Tottenham are hopeful of signing the Palace midfielder

Spurs are confident to seal the signing of the impressive attacking midfielder, who will be hoping to see more action at the Euros this summer as England prepare to face Slovakia in the Round of 16.

He would provide Spurs with an attacking outlet and add more options to their fluid attack which includes players like Son Heung-min, James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski.

Eze can be a valuable addition to the Spurs squad who can help them qualify for the Champions League next season.