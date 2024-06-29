Video: Kai Havertz slots home from the spot after Joachim Andersen nightmare

The Danish centre-back will have his head in his hands after a dream moment turned into a nightmare after mere minutes.

Germany has taken the lead in their European Championship round of 16 clash with Denmark in Dortmund after a rollercoaster few minutes for the hosts.

It looked like the Danes had taken a shock lead after Joachim Andersen fired past Manuel Neuer but it was subsequently overturned by VAR for an offside.

Then just minutes later, an Anderson handball gave Kai Havertz the opportunity to slot home from the spot.

