Video: Remo Freuler puts Switzerland ahead with spectacular volley

Switzerland have taken the lead against Italy thanks to a fantastic controlled volley from Remo Freuler.

The Swiss have one foot in the quarter-finals as they go into the break one goal to the good against a toothless Italy side.

Despite not being regarded as one of the top teams in the competition, Switzerland are not to be underestimated as Germany found out already in the group stages.

After a relatively dominant opening half hour, they have taken the lead against the Italians thanks to Freuler, with the midfielder controlling the ball on the run inside the area before slotting into the back of the net with a left-foot volley.