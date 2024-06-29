Video: Ruben Vargas stuns Italy with incredible strike

Switzerland have now doubled their advantage against the defending champions after Ruben Vargas curled an incredible strike into the top corner.

After a first-half which was dominated by the Swiss, many expected Italy to come out after the break swinging but they were immediately pegged back.

Picking up the ball on the left-hand side, Switzerland worked the ball to the feet of Vargas who found himself completely unmarked just inside the area thanks to some terrific movement.

Opening his body up, the winger curled the ball into the far corner to silence the Italy fans and double his side’s advantage.