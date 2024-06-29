Villa forward set to leave today after Ian Maatsen signing

Aston Villa FC
Posted by

Aston Villa have been one of the busiest clubs in the summer transfer window.

After qualifying for the Champions League next season, manager Unai Emery has been given the authority to make new additions to the squad while also clearing their squad of the deadwood at the club.

The Midlands club have signed Lewis Dobbin and Ian Maatsen already this summer, adding an attacker and a left-back to their squad.

However, they are set to lose one of their prominent attackers, who has had a disappointing spell at Villa Park.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Philippe Coutinho is heading on his way out of the club.

Emery has no intention of using the 32-year-old, who spent the last campaign on loan at Al-Duhail in Qatar.

Coutinho’s time at Aston Villa is coming to an end.
More Stories / Latest News
European giants plotting summer swoop for Man United star Marcus Rashford
Arsenal want to start their transfer business with £25.4m signing of wonderkid
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca not in favour of signing Premier League attacker

Romano has confirmed on X that the Brazilian attacker has agreed personal terms with Brazilian outfit Vasco da Gama over a summer move.

Aston Villa are making a smart move

The Premier League club are ready to terminate his contract in order for him to leave.

Villa have decided to cut down on their losses and get rid of a player who has never really got going for the club.

After joining from Barcelona in a promising move, the former Liverpool attacking midfielder has failed to make any impact at Villa Park.

He is going to return to his country and try to revive his career which has lost way in the last few years.

More Stories Philippe Coutinho

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.