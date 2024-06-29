Villa forward set to leave today after Ian Maatsen signing

Aston Villa have been one of the busiest clubs in the summer transfer window.

After qualifying for the Champions League next season, manager Unai Emery has been given the authority to make new additions to the squad while also clearing their squad of the deadwood at the club.

The Midlands club have signed Lewis Dobbin and Ian Maatsen already this summer, adding an attacker and a left-back to their squad.

However, they are set to lose one of their prominent attackers, who has had a disappointing spell at Villa Park.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Philippe Coutinho is heading on his way out of the club.

Emery has no intention of using the 32-year-old, who spent the last campaign on loan at Al-Duhail in Qatar.

Romano has confirmed on X that the Brazilian attacker has agreed personal terms with Brazilian outfit Vasco da Gama over a summer move.

⚫️⚪️💢 Philippe Coutinho has agreed on terms to return to Vasco da Gama, the contract is almost ready. Final detail needed: contract termination with Aston Villa, as @geglobo reported. Villa are prepared to give Coutinho the green light to leave soon. pic.twitter.com/qjzaoonJ0M — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 29, 2024

Aston Villa are making a smart move

The Premier League club are ready to terminate his contract in order for him to leave.

Villa have decided to cut down on their losses and get rid of a player who has never really got going for the club.

After joining from Barcelona in a promising move, the former Liverpool attacking midfielder has failed to make any impact at Villa Park.

He is going to return to his country and try to revive his career which has lost way in the last few years.