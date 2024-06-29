West Ham submit bid for Euro 2024 hero as they eye attacking addition

According to reports in the French media, West Ham United have made an offer to complete the signing of attacker catching the attention of several clubs at the European Championship this summer.

The Hammers are expected to be busy in the transfer market with new manager Julen Lopetegui set to be backed by the club.

They have already completed the signing of Luis Guilherme and Wes Foderingham and more new signings will soon arrive at the London Stadium.

With Michael Antonio facing an uncertain future at the club, the Hammers are expected to sign a new attacker to lead their offense next season.

Le10 Sport claims that West Ham’s proposal is far greater than the €20 million (£17 million) minimum that Metz have set for Georges Mikautadze.

The attacker has impressed for Georgia at the Euros this summer, scoring three goals in three games for his country and taking them to the knockout round of the competition.

The report has claimed that the Premier League club have submitted an offer of more than what the French club are actually demanding for their player.

The offer has put West Ham as the front runners to sign the player, who would be hoping to inspire his team to a victory against Spain in the Round of 16 of Euro 2024.

West Ham can add a prolific attacker to their squad

Although the London team is not anticipated to be the only team in the race to sign the player, it is reported that West Ham’s bid is the best that Metz have received.

He has 64 appearances, 38 goals, and 13 assists throughout his Metz career.

In addition, he has scored 13 goals in 28 appearances for his country, three of which were at Euro 2024, making him the current leading scorer.

With an eye for goal, he could be the answer to West Ham’s attacking issues and form a formidable partnership with Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus in the Hammers attack.