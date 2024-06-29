West Ham on brink of signing striker from Man City

According to a latest report, West Ham United are set to complete the signing of young attacker from Premier League champions Manchester City.

The Hammers manager Julen Lopetegui is ready to make changes at the London Stadium this summer following his arrival to replace David Moyes.

The east Londoners have already completed the signings of Luis Guilherme and Wes Foderingham and the Man City attacker could become their third signing.

The Hammers are set to sign Manchester City’s David Chigwada, according to The Secret Scout on X.

The player has been described as a quick attacker who used to play as a striker at Blackburn but Man City used him as a winger.

🚨Understand West Ham set to sign Man City attacker David Chig 2 years on after his move from Blackburn. #WHUFC Quick attacker, who played centrally at Blackburn but was used more as a winger at Man City. A position West Ham were looking for their u18s https://t.co/G6hqZlnWKa — TheSecretScout (@TheSecretScout_) June 27, 2024

West Ham continue to invest in youth

The player is just 16-years-old and he has a long way to go before he can become a part of the first team at the London Stadium.

However, Lopetegui would be hoping that the player can fast track his development and repay the faith the Hammers are showing in him at the moment.