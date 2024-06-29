West Ham set to sign promising defender from Arsenal in free transfer

West Ham United are set to sign promising Arsenal defender Luis Brown on a free transfer, according to reports.

Brown was a regular for the Gunners’ U18 outfit over the 2022/23 and 2023/24 campaigns, making 31 appearances across all competitions while also making a Premier League 2 outing for Arsenal U21s.

However, the 18-year-old will leave Arsenal this summer having not been offered a new contract, leaving him open to offers from new clubs.

Brown also played seven games for West Ham’s U18 side last season and according to Hammers.News, that has been enough to earn him a deal with the East London side.

Brown’s family ties to West Ham

Brown’s move to West Ham makes sense given his family ties to the club.

The young defender is the son of current Hammers academy manager Kenny Brown. Meanwhile, his grandfather, Ken, made more than 380 appearances for the club and won FA Cup, UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup and FA Community Shield titles during the 1960s.

Brown is also a boyhood West Ham United supporter.

Should Brown indeed sign for West Ham, he will be the club’s third signing of the summer so far following the arrivals of goalkeeper Wes Foderingham from Sheffield United and Brazilian talent Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras.

West Ham, rebuilding under new boss Julen Lopetegui, have also been linked with Chelsea homegrown defender Trevoh Chalobah following the departure of German Thilo Kehrer to AS Monaco.