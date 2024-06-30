Man Utd and Tottenham stars bolster Argentina’s defense at Copa America, stats reveal

The Argentina defense have been an unsung hero for the reigning Copa America champions. Lionel Scaloni and his team conceded zero goals in their first two matchdays. Moreover, the unit provides excellent passing out the back for the team to build their attack.

As the Copa America group stage is wrapping up, WhoScored.com highlighted two Argentine defenders who have excelled so far in the two matches. The first that the statistical outlet spotlights is Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero.

According to WhoScored, no player has made more tackles than Romero (14) at Copa America so far. Meanwhile, the other Argentine defender impressing at the tournament is Manchester United’s Lisandro Martínez.

The statistical platform notes that Martínez has made more accurate passes (157) than any other player at the Copa America. If Argentina expect to repeat as champions in this tournament, they’ll need to count on this defender to keep playing at a high level.

