Liverpool ace dominates Uruguay’s attack in Copa America, stats reveal

Uruguay have been a machine offensively in their two Copa America matches, scoring eight goals. One of the players at the center of this impressive attack is Liverpool standout Darwin Núñez.

Núñez has scored in both of Uruguay’s wins over Panama and Bolivia. Moreover, WhoScored.com have highlighted a couple of key stats that spotlight how well the 24-year-old has played for La Celeste during this tournament.

According to the statistical outlet, Núñez has had at least 10 more touches inside the opposition box (24) than any other player at this year’s Copa America. Furthermore, no player in this competition has completed more dribbles than the Liverpool sensation (nine).

It will be interesting to see if Núñez continues this impressive form for Uruguay. Marcelo Bielsa and his team will face the United States as they look to win all three group stage matches and head into the knockout stages, riding positive momentum as one of the favorites to win this tournament.