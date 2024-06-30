Pundits and fans have reacted in awe to Jude Bellingham’s stunning bicycle kick that sent England’s clash against Slovakia to extra time.

Gareth Southgate’s side has completed an incredible comeback in Germany to secure their passage to the next round of the European Championship after beating Slovakia 2-1.

After going behind after just 25 minutes, the Three Lions looked panicked in their build-up play as they tried to progress the ball into their opponent’s final third but could only manage several aimless crosses into the box.

That was until the 95th minute of added time when Marc Guehi flicked on a long throw-in to Bellingham who then produced arguably the goal of the tournament with a stunning bicycle kick.

As expected the reaction of pundits and fans to the goal was electric as many took to social media to marvel at the Real Madrid superstar.

OMFG! That’s why he’s a superstar. Juuuuuuude. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 30, 2024

Absolute SCENES! 😱 BoxPark Wembley go wild as Jude Bellingham saves England in stoppage-time at #Euro2024 pic.twitter.com/n5VceQlpxf — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) June 30, 2024

BELLIGOL. Jude Bellingham forces extra-time in Gelsenkirchen in the 95th minute 💥 pic.twitter.com/iQL48yod5v — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) June 30, 2024

The Three Lions now march on to the quarter-finals where they will face off against a confident and cohesive Switzerland side next Saturday evening.