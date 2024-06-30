Arsenal offered the chance to take Van Persie revenge by signing Man United player

Arsenal lost star striker Robin van Persie to Manchester United more than a decade ago.

The transfer proved to be a crucial one for the Red Devils as the striker guided them to a Premier League title in his debut season at Old Trafford.

However, Arsenal have been offered the opportunity to get one over Man United this summer by being offered the chance to sign Jadon Sancho from them.

The Red Devils are desperate to get rid of the English winger, who has fallen out of favour with Man United boss Erik ten Hag.

The two had a public feud last season which resulted in the player leaving Old Trafford in January for a loan move to Borussia Dortmund.

TeamTalk reports that the Red Devils have invited Arsenal and a few other teams to attempt to sign Sancho this summer as part of their efforts to get him out of the club permanently.

Ten Hag should give Sancho another chance, according to technical director Jason Wilcox, as per the report.

Sancho showed at Dortmund last season that he can perform better in a supportive environment.

He helped the German club reach the Champions League final by being one of their best players.

The Gunners are looking to add depth to their wider areas this summer and Sancho is available at an affordable price.

Mikel Arteta has shown how he can improve the level of the players and a move to the Emirates Stadium could revive Sancho’s football career.