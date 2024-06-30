Arsenal legend urges former club to sign Manchester United star

Former Arsenal midfielder Gilberto Silva has stated that Manchester United’s Casemiro would be a good fit for the Gunners.

After another incredible season in North London showed Mikel Arteta’s side take a step in the right direction, although they were unable to reach their destination, fans will be keen to see more improvements to the club in the summer.

The Spanish manager has built an incredibly versatile and deep squad which has as of last season, shown that they can handle the incredibly dense fixture list.

But one area of the team which could use some improvement is the midfield, with Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard still in need of another quality midfield partner.

Thomas Partey and Jorginho have done a great job but they could easily be upgraded if the club want to take that next step to overtake Manchester City next season with a left-sided eight as a priority signing.

With the Ghanaian midfielder also heavily linked away from the club, Gilberto Silva has been named a potential replacement from a Premier League rival.

‘It would be very interesting if Thomas Partey left the club.’ He told Bet365.

‘If that spot becomes available then it would be interesting to see Casemiro there, he would bring a very strong and stable option to their midfield.’

At the age of 32, the Brazilian’s form has dropped off significantly at Old Trafford with the former Real Madrid man forced to play as a makeshift centre-back in Erik ten Hag’s sides last season.