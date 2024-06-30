Aston Villa playmaker can’t wait to part ways with club

Aston Villa and Philippe Coutinho are finally set to part ways this summer.

The Brazilian playmaker joined the Premier League club from Barcelona and it looked like a bargain move that could work in favour of the Midlands club.

However, Coutinho failed to make an impact on his move back to the Premier League and he was sent out on loan to Qatari side Al-Duhail.

Now, the former Liverpool attacking midfielder has accepted a pay cut in order to complete a move back to his homeland to join Vasco da Gama, according to Globo.

The 32-year-old is now making a long awaited return to Brazil to revive his football career, that has regressed in recent years.

Aston Villa manager has been busy this summer

Coutinho has already granted Aston Villa permission to end his contract, which expires in 2026.

It was also thought that Botafogo, Fluminense, and Gremio might be interested, but it now seems that Vasco da Gama will be welcoming back the player they sold 16 years ago.

This will give Aston Villa the opportunity to get his £125,000-a-week wage off their wage bill and make room for new signings at the club.

After sealing qualification to the Champions League, Unai Emery is making big moves in the transfer market to strengthen his squad.