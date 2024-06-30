Aston Villa submit £20m bid for Italy ace after Ian Maatsen signing

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Aston Villa are eager to sign right-back Michael Kayode from Fiorentina this summer and have entered the race for his services.

The Villans put in a bid of €20 million to sign the full-back prodigy from Italy, but Fiorentina rejected the offer.

Villa’s president of football operations, Monchi, is a big fan of Kayode’s style of play and is willing to make sure a deal can be reached for the player.

Kayode spent his early years at Juventus’ youth ranks before joining La Viola’s under-19 squad in the summer of 2021.

The Italy Under-21 international made 26 appearances in Serie A last season.

Due to the uncertainty surrounding Matty Cash’s long-term future, the Villans are searching the market for a right-back heading into the summer transfer window.

In preparation for leading his team to a Champions League adventure the following season, manager Unai Emery wants to add to his squad this summer.

Aston Villa will return with another offer

Villa are anticipated to make a bigger offer for the Fiorentina star, as they have concrete interest in his services.

His exploits for Fiorentina have not gone unnoticed, drawing interest from a number of prestigious clubs.

Rumours have circulated linking the Italian full-back prodigy with Premier League heavyweights and Barcelona.