Jude Bellingham scored a superb bicycle kick in the 95th minute to equalise for England against Slovakia.

The Three Lions were on the verge of suffering an embarrassing elimination at the hands of the 45th ranked nation in the world, before Bellingham popped up with an amazing acrobatic effort to spark wild celebrations.

England’s players mobbed the 21-year-old in the aftermath of his heroics, before he celebrated with Harry Kane.

The Real Madrid man held his arms out in his now trademark style and shouted “who else” to the fans.

Bellingham wasn’t having the best game up until that point, with Southgate admitting after the game he was thinking about taking him off.

The midfielder is a man for the big occasion and has a knack of delivering in vital moments, and it appears that nothing phases him which is so impressive for someone so young.

Kane would go on to head England into the lead less than a minute into extra time and the Three Lions held on to set up a quarter final with Switzerland.

Watch Jude Bellingham celebrate his stoppage time equaliser