Chelsea aim to sell players before deadline tonight, one has transfer interest from four clubs

Chelsea are reportedly looking to sell more players before tonight’s accounting deadline for Financial Fair Play reasons, with Armando Broja someone whose future could be in doubt.

The Albania international is available as Everton, Wolves, AC Milan and Bologna eye him up, according to the Guardian, but it remains to be seen if he’s one of the names who could be offloaded before tonight’s deadline.

Broja struggled on loan at Fulham last season after previously failing to break into the Chelsea first-team, so it makes sense that he could be someone to be shown the door at Stamford Bridge.

It will be interesting to see where Broja ends up, and it could be that we’ll see the 22-year-old playing elsewhere in the Premier League, with Everton and Wolves looking like good destinations, even if someone like Milan is clearly the bigger name.

Then again, the issue with choosing a club like Milan would be that he might encounter similar problems as he has at Chelsea, with there being too much competition for places.

Broja transfer: Should Chelsea risk letting this talented youngster go?

Chelsea fans might be nervous about a sale like this as Broja has previously shown great potential in a loan spell at Southampton.

It might be that CFC just need to give Broja a bit more time to develop his game and gain some confidence, as he could then have the potential to shine in their first-team.

Still, not every young player can go on to become one of the game’s superstars, though Chelsea had some bad luck with letting Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah go at similar times when they were relatively unproven.

All three went on to become world class performers elsewhere, and they won’t want to see the same happening with a highly-regarded player like Broja.