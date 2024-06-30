Arsenal are reportedly keeping a close eye on the situation of Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori this summer as there could be a complication involving his preferred move to Juventus.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano via the Daily Briefing, with the Italian journalist explaining that Calafiori is being considered by the Gunners as it’s not a foregone conclusion that he’ll get his move to Juve.

Calafiori looked a world class performer in Serie A last season and it makes sense that he’s attracting interest from bigger clubs this summer, though it seems one issue is that Bologna and Juventus don’t have a great relationship after Thiago Motta’s move between the clubs.

Motta left Bologna to become Juve manager and while he might want to be reunited with Calafiori in Turin, it seems the end of Italy’s Euro 2024 campaign could now bring Premier League clubs into the picture as well.

According to Romano, that seems to be Bologna’s hope, with the Italian club hoping for something of a bidding war for the 22-year-old.

Calafiori transfer situation explained by Romano

“Riccardo Calafiori’s future could now be one to watch as the Euros are over for the Italian national team after a surprise defeat to Switzerland yesterday. In May and the beginning of June, Bologna were hoping for Calafiori to stay at the club, while back in February/March, Calafiori was giving his preference to Juventus, and my understanding is that his preference remains Juventus. He would love to play for Juve and also for Thiago Motta, who was his manager at Bologna last season,” Romano said.

“However, as always mentioned, the relationship between Bologna and Juve is complicated – this is because of the Thiago Motta situation. Still, Juventus are still there for Calafiori, there is an agreement with the player, and it’s just Bologna are making life difficult for Juve. Now that Italy are out of the Euros, Bologna expect Premier League clubs to jump into the race for the defender’s signature.

“Arsenal are keeping a close eye on the situation – it’s not a negotiation as of now, but let’s see how they will move. Meanwhile, Chelsea also want to add a talented left-footed centre-back, and Calafiori is one of the best around. He’s been scouted by Chelsea this year so that could also be one to watch, while let’s also wait and see if other clubs will join the race.”