Chelsea to offer cash plus Nicolas Jackson to sign Premier League attacker

In an attempt to cut Alexander Isak’s asking price of £115 million, Chelsea are reportedly prepared to make a bid to Newcastle United by offering Nicolas Jackson.

The Blues have not squandered any time in bolstering their squad for the summer, and Todd Boehly is unlikely to break his big spending habits.

The Sun reports that Nicolas Jackson has been explored by Chelsea as a potential addition to a deal to buy Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

With Enzo Maresca reportedly eager to expand his options up top, they have been heavily projected to recruit a new striker.

Isak has attracted the attention of some of the biggest clubs in the world after his fine form for the Magpies.

The Sweden international has done well under the guidance of Eddie Howe and along with Bruno Guimaraes, has become the most important player for the Toon Army.

Chelsea value Jackson highly but a move for Isak could force them to let the striker leave the club.

Despite his failure to find his best form, Jackson scored 17 goals for the Blues last season in all competitions.

Although the Senegal international is contracted to Chelsea through the summer of 2031, there is a chance he might be leaving for Newcastle after only a year.

Chelsea are rumoured to have already spoken with Newcastle to convey their desire to sign Isak in the days to come.

Chelsea have already made two additions to the squad

Despite their concerns about profit and sustainability rules, Newcastle are unwilling to allow such a significant player go, and manager Howe would rather see Isak’s attack partner Callum Wilson leave this summer.

After choosing not to sign a new contract at Fulham, Tosin Adarabioyo joined the Blues on a free transfer, and Omari Kellyman moved from Aston Villa.

The Blues have already shown their intent in the transfer maket and their intention to bring Isak to Stamford Bridge shows that they are heavily going to invest in their squad yet again.