Deal Done: Chelsea star is on his way to join Pep Guardiola’s Man City

Premier League winners Manchester City are set to sign Chelsea striker Ryan McAidoo, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

The gifted striker, who was born in 2008, has chosen to join Premier League winners Man City.

In order to get the footballer, the Cityzens outbid other top English Premier League clubs.

On Saturday, Romano revealed this in a post on his X account.

He claims that McAidoo has joined Pep Guardiola’s team after leaving Chelsea.

Romano tweeted:

“Ryan McAidoo leaves Chelsea and he’s set to join Manchester City, here we go!

“2008 born talented forward decides to join City, deal hijacked after proposals from other Premier League top clubs.

McAidoo, who played for England at the U16 and U17 levels last year, was reportedly the top pick to join with Arsenal. But it appears that City’s offer was more alluring to the 16-year-old striker.

This signing continues Man City’s pattern to sign the best young talent in the country.

Man City show rivals how to do their transfer business

Their clever business in the transfer market has been the reason behind their recent success under Guardiola.

Man City have the power to attract the best players to the club, whether they are for the first team or for the academy.

It is a huge blow for Chelsea who have lost one of the best young talents in the country to their rivals.

The way to the first team at Chelsea is difficult at the moment and the exit of McAidoo should be a huge concern for the management at Stamford Bridge.