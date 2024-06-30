Chelsea closing in on three new signings while one player is poised to leave

Chelsea are reportedly closing in on three new signings in Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Marc Guiu and Aaron Anselmino, according to Fabrizio Romano via a breaking news video update on the Daily Briefing.

Romano says the Leicester City midfielder is set to join for £30million, with an agreement in place, while Michael Golding will leave Stamford Bridge for the King Power Stadium.

On top of that, Chelsea are set to announce the signing of young Spanish striker Guiu from Barcelona after triggering his release clause, and a deal to bring in Anselmino from Boca Juniors is advancing.

Chelsea fans will be excited by the arrival of a proven player like Dewsbury-Hall, who has shown what he can do in the Premier League and in the Championship, where he played last season under Enzo Maresca before he left the Foxes for the Blues.

Dewsbury-Hall transfer: Chelsea close in on £30m midfielder, says Romano

Discussing the latest Chelsea updates, Romano said: “Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester City – the deal is done for £30m!

“The player had a medical at Brighton earlier this week but now he’s joining Chelsea because he wanted to wait for them. Michael Golding is moving from Chelsea to Leicester as part of the agreement.

“So it’s one more midfielder for Chelsea, wanted by the board but also by Enzo Maresca, who knows the player well from their time together as Leicester won promotion from the Championship to the Premier League last season.

“Chelsea are also set to announce the signing of Marc Guiu from Barcelona after they triggered the €6m release clause, while his medical was also done two days ago.

“Next one – Aaron Anselmino from Boca Juniors, with negotiations underway between the two clubs. The agreement is really close, it’s about the final details, while there is already an agreement with the player on a contract until 2030.”

Chelsea are having a busy summer and fans will hope it doesn’t stop there as they arguably still need more ready-made players to come in alongside the promising youngsters for the future.