Chelsea are reportedly continuing efforts to complete the transfer of Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall this summer, according to the latest update from Fabrizio Romano.

The 25-year-old shone in the Championship last season, playing a key role under Enzo Maresca, who has since left Leicester to become Chelsea’s new manager.

The pair could be reunited at Stamford Bridge soon, with Romano posting on X, formerly Twitter, that active talks are ongoing and that it shouldn’t be too long now before a final decision is made.

See below for details as Romano also points out that this is not a signing Maresca has been pushing, but one that he approved following the recommendation from the Blues’ recruitment team…

?? Chelsea and Leicester City remain in active talks over Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall deal also today. Decision soon on deal wanted by Chelsea recruitment team and then also approved by Enzo Maresca. KDH, delaying his holiday as could be time for medical tests soon. pic.twitter.com/KLOn2IUTjK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 30, 2024

Dewsbury-Hall certainly looks like a fine player, but some Chelsea fans might be unsure about how well suited he’d be to making the step up to one of the Premier League’s big six clubs at this stage in his career.

CFC have often targeted young players under this ownership, but Dewsbury-Hall will be 26 next season and, while he might be a good player for most Premier League clubs, he perhaps doesn’t look like the calibre of player who’s going to take the west London giants up a level.

Dewsbury-Hall transfer: Chelsea interest prevented Brighton deal

As Romano also explained in his Daily Briefing column earlier today, Brighton were keen to sign Dewsbury-Hall before Chelsea made a call to force the deal to collapse.

It will be interesting to see if Dewsbury-Hall can be a success at Chelsea, as somewhere like Brighton perhaps seemed a lot more like his level.

In general, though, this saga looks like bad news for Leicester as they are losing a hugely important player just after winning promotion back to the Premier League, where they’ll surely need big names like this to help boost their chances of survival.