Former Tottenham player could be forced to retire after suffering cardiac arrest

Nabil Bentaleb, a former Tottenham midfielder, may have to retire, according to RMC Sport, after being hospitalised earlier this month for a serious health issue.

Following the former Tottenham Hotspur midfield player’s hospitalisation on June 18, Lille revealed that the 29-year-old needed surgery because he had experienced a heart attack during a five-a-side game.

Bentaleb had surgery to install a pacemaker shortly after arriving at the hospital, and he should be released shortly.

Concerns over Bentaleb’s career prospects are raised by this worrying incident.

The Algerian’s chances of continuing his football career currently appear slim because of the necessary medical procedure.

Although it is expected that the French FA Medical Commission will provide a recommendation about Bentaleb’s eligibility to play on, the player has the last say in the matter.

Bentaleb signed a deal with Lille in the summer of 2023, and he has a contract until the summer of 2026 at the French club.

After coming through the Tottenham youth academy, Bentaleb played 46 games for the Lilywhites before leaving the North London team in 2017.

Bentaleb, who is only 29, will put his immediate attention into recovering well before determining his future professional path.

The midfield player is about to enter his prime playing years, therefore it would be tragic if his career were to abruptly end.

Former Tottenham player was crucial to Lille last season

When considering this unfortunate incident, it is important to recognise the prompt and decisive efforts of individuals in attendance at the five-a-side game as well as the medical professionals who intervened.

He started 23 of the 26 Ligue 1 games he was available for and came off the bench for the remaining three.

The former Spurs player was successful last season, contributing to Lille’s remarkable fourth placed finish in the league.