France vs Belgium ticket info, team news and match preview

Kylian Mbappe’s France will come up against Kevin De Bruyne’s Belgium in the Euro 2024 Round of 16.

BUY EURO 2024 TICKETS for FRANCE VS BELGIUM!

The Euro 2024 last-16 match features a reunion of 2018 World Cup semifinal rivals, France and Belgium, who will face off in Dusseldorf on Monday night.

As they get ready to face each other in the Euro 2024 last-16, neither Belgium nor France are in good form.

Portugal or Slovenia are waiting for them in the quarterfinals.

Team news

Mbappe will surely be good to lead France’s attack after playing 90 minutes against Poland without suffering any injuries, and Deschamps is anticipated to have every single one of his players at his disposal.

For the final Group D match, the France manager decided to sideline Antoine Griezmann; but, the Atletico Madrid player will make his way back to the starting lineup.

After serving his ban, Dodi Lukebakio will be available to Belgium head coach Tedesco on Monday.

The Sevilla player may be called up to the starting lineup.

France squad

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (West Ham), Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Brice Samba (Lens)

Defenders: Jonathan Clauss (Marseille), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), William Saliba (Arsenal), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich)

Midfielders: N’Golo Kante (Al-Ittihad), Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Warren Zaire-Emery (Paris St-Germain), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco)

Forwards: Kylian Mbappe (Paris St-Germain), Bradley Barcola (Paris St-Germain), Ousmane Dembele (Paris St-Germain), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan), Randal Kolo Muani (Paris St-Germain), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan).

Belgium squad

Goalkeepers: Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest), Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg), Thomas Kaminski (Luton)

Defenders: Wout Faes (Leicester), Timothy Castagne (Fulham), Arthur Theate (Rennes), Jan Vertonghen (Anderlecht), Axel Witsel (Atletico Madrid), Zeno Debast (Anderlecht), Thomas Meunier (Trabzonspor), Maxim De Cuyper (Club Brugge)

Midfielders: Aster Vranckx (Wolfsburg), Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa), Orel Mangala (Lyon), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Arthur Vermeeren (Atletico Madrid), Amadou Onana (Everton)

Forwards: Romelu Lukaku (Roma), Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta), Jeremy Doku (Manchester City), Lois Openda (Leipzig), Leandro Trossard (Arsenal), Johan Bakayoko (PSV Eindhoven), Dodi Lukebakio (Sevilla), Yannick Carrasco (Al-Shabab)

Predicted starting XIs

France XI: Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernandez; Kante, Tchouameni; Dembele, Griezmann, Barcola; Mbappe.

Belgium XI: Casteels; Castagne, Faes, Vertonghen, Theate; Tielemans, Onana; Doku, De Bruyne, Carrasco; Lukaku.

Are tickets still available for France vs Belgium?

Tickets for France vs Belgium sold out long ago via UEFA’s official ticketing portal.

However, livefootballtickets.com currently has tickets available for every game of Euro 2024 – including France vs Belgium, as well as the final on July 14.

Fans buying from livefootballtickets.com will be given a 150% money-back guarantee on all ticket purchases. The site also has a five-star rating on Trustpilot.

Where can I watch France vs Belgium on TV?

Fans in the UK will be able to watch live coverage of France vs Belgium on ITV1, ITVX, STV and the STV player.

For fans in the USA, the game will be shown live on the FOX Network, while live streaming will be available via Fubo and ViX.