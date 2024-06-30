England dealt major blow as star man hit with suspension

Gareth Southgate has been hit with a tactical dilemma if England progress to the next round as Marc Guehi is suspended for their next clash after receiving an early yellow card on Sunday.

The Three Lions face off against Slovakia in the round of 16 as they look for their first win since their opening game of the competition.

England got off to the perfect start against Serbia, winning 1-0, followed by two disappointing draws against Denmark and then Slovenia.

With a huge amount of pressure on their shoulders, Southgate’s side needed to put in an emphatic performance against Slovakia but they got off to an unfortunate start with centre-back Guehi receiving a yellow card after just three minutes.

This booking means that the Crystal Palace defender will miss their next game of the competition if they make it through, which will be against Switzerland.

Marc Guehi has been booked 🟨 It means he will miss the quarter-final – if England get there. #BBCEuros #Euro2024 #ENGSVK pic.twitter.com/om27vqEkcW — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 30, 2024

Despite questions about his inclusion, Guehi has been one of the standout stars for Southgate on the left-hand side of his defence.