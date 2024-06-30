Gareth Southgate makes one major change ahead of Slovakia clash

Gareth Southgate made one change to his starting line-up on Sunday evening with Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo coming into the middle of the park.

The Three Lions face off against Slovakia at the Arena Auf Schalke in Gelsenkirchen as they look to seal their progression into the quarter-finals where Switzerland awaits.

There is no doubt pressure on England to produce an emphatic performance after their last two laboured efforts in the group stages.

After their opening-day win against Serbia, Southgate’s side then drew 1-1 with Denmark before an uninspiring 0-0 against Slovenia on Thursday which welcomed a lot of criticism from fans.

Most notably, the midfield line-up received the most attention with many questioning the inclusion of both Trent Alexander-Arnold and then Conor Gallagher.

Many fans urged Southgate to start Manchester United’s Mainoo alongside Declan Rice and the England manager has obliged as the 19-year-old starts on Sunday.

Slovakia has already overturned one of the top teams in the tournament, defeating Belgium 1-0 in their opening clash as they would go onto finish in third place and qualify for the next round.

