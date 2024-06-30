Video: Georgia’s fairytale run continues after shocking Spain own goal

Georgia has taken a surprise lead against Spain as they continue to prove themselves as a force to be reckoned with.

After two very poor games at the start of the group stages, losing to Turkey and then drawing to the Czech Republic, Georgia surprised everybody by beating Portugal 3-0 and securing passage to the round of 16.

With many considering that as a freak result, they have continued to prove people wrong as they have taken the lead against a fantastic Spanish side.

In their first attack of the game, Otar Kakabadze whips a ball into the box from the right-hand side which strikes the stomach of Robin Le Normand and deflects into the back of his own net.