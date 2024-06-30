German superstar set to snub Arsenal and Liverpool to join Man City

Joshua Kimmich is reportedly unwilling to sign for Arsenal or Liverpool because he is focused on signing for a different team.

The Mirror claims that Kimmich is keen to reunite with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City this summer.

The German international is set to enter the final year of his contract at Bayern Munich and has been linked to a move to the Premier League.

Kimmich could potentially be available to sign for £30 million this summer as he will become a free agent next summer.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle United have monitored the Bayern Munich player with a view to signing him, however, his personal preference is to join the Premier League champions.

The German midfielder, who can also play as a right-back, knows the Man City manager from their time together at the Allianz Arena.

Having enjoyed success with Bayern over the last decade, the player is ready for a new challenge in a new league.

His versatility is regarded to be a big plus point for City, who are seeking extra reinforcements as they go in pursuit of a fifth straight Premier League title.

Despite winning eight Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich, Kimmich has continuously declined to extend his contract at the Allianz Arena.

Man City should not think twice about signing Kimmich

With the player now willing to join the Premier League giants, it is now up to Man City if they want to make a move for him or not.

The valuation of the player should not be a problem for Man City.

Considering how clever they have been in the transfer market, signing Kimmich would be a wise move knowing the quality of the player and the price he is available for.

Guardiola would be getting a player he knows and someone who he can use in different positions.