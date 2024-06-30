Liverpool’s appreciation for Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon continues, but there’s nothing advancing on this deal for the moment, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, the transfer news expert provided some insight into the Gordon situation amid the England international being eyed up as an option for Liverpool this summer.

Gordon has shone in his Premier League career so far, impressing at both current club Newcastle and former side Everton, and it makes sense that he’s someone Liverpool like, even if they already have plenty of decent options in attack.

The Reds could perhaps do well to make some changes in that department as Mohamed Salah is not getting any younger, while Diogo Jota has had numerous problems with injuries.

Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo, meanwhile, are good players but arguably not the most consistent, so this perhaps explains why LFC looked at Gordon, even if Romano now thinks the deal looks unlikely.

Gordon transfer situation explained by Romano

“Newcastle started having some conversations regarding Anthony Gordon, but the only way for him to leave for Liverpool is for the asking price to drop in a considerable way,” Romano said.

“Liverpool really like the player, but they are not going to pay what Newcastle are currently demanding for Gordon, so the feeling is that this story is unlikely for the next 24 hours, for the Financial Fair Play deadline for English clubs.

“The only way is for a crazy proposal from Liverpool and at the moment they are not considering paying that money, so it’s really complicated. It was an opportunity discussed due to Newcastle’s financial situation, but that’s it – it was never close or advanced as there was big gap on valuation.

“It’s also important to say that Newcastle have now sold Yankuba Minteh and Elliott Anderson so the story is over for now, Liverpool keep appreciating Gordon but not moving forward as of now.”