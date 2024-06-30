Video: Harry Kane heads home to send England fans crazy

Harry Kane has headed his side in front just one minute into extra time after an incredible comeback in Germany.

With Slovakia taking the lead in the first half, it looked like a nightmare scenario for Gareth Southgate’s side as they failed to progress the ball into any meaningful positions.

But in the fifth minute of the sixth of added time, Jude Bellingham produced a stunning bicycle kick to send English fans crazy and the contest to extra time.

The Three Lions then took the lead immediately in extra time with Kane powering a headed past Martin Dubravka after a knock-on from Ivan Toney.

