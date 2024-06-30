Gareth Southgate reveals England star was “disgusted” with his decision just before dramatic comeback

Gareth Southgate has revealed that Ivan Toney was “disgusted” with him after he put the striker on in the 94th minute of England’s victory against Slovakia.

With England staring down the barrel of an embarrassing exit Southgate turned to his bench in the fourth minute of stoppage time as he introduced Toney in place of Phil Foden.

Within a minute of Toney’s introduction England were level as Marc Guehi flicked on a long throw-in and Jude Bellingham produced a superb bicycle kick to send the game to extra time.

Toney disgusted with Southgate

Toney’s late introduction was his first appearance for England in a major tournament and his first appearance in Germany having not featured in the group stages.

The 28-year-old played a part in what turned out to be the winning goal as his headed flick on was converted by Harry Kane less than a minute into the first period of extra time.

It’s been a difficult season for Toney, who returned from an eight month ban in January, and managed to score four goals in 17 Premier League appearances for Brentford.

Ivan Toney in conversation with Gareth Southgate.
Toney provided the assist for Harry Kane’s winner in extra time.

Toney has had to be patient, and he got his chance against Slovakia, with Southgate revealing afterwards that the Brentford man was “disgusted” with him for putting him on with so little of the game remaining.

“I had belief we would get a goal,” Southgate told BBC Sport.

“The boys that came on, Ivan (Toney) played a big part, he was disgusted at me putting him on at that moment (94th minute when England trailed 1-0).”

“We lose Marc Guehi for the next game and we have a few days to recover as that has taken everything, but what a lift for the players.”

England haven’t played well so far in this tournament, but they have found a way to grind results out, and will need more of the same in the quarter finals against Switzerland, who have been impressive so far.

