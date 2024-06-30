Jude Bellingham embraced Marc Guehi after their win on Sunday with the Crystal Palace defender assisting the English midfielder for his stunning goal.

Gareth Southgate’s side left it very late to finally find their breakthrough against Slovakia in their round of 16 clash in Germany.

Bellingham produced the goal of the tournament when he acrobatically volleyed a flick-on ball from Guehi into the back of the net in the 95th minute.

Harry Kane would then go on to win it for Southgate’s side, heading home almost immediately after the break into extra time.

As the players celebrated after the full-time whistle, the Real Madrid midfielder spotted Guehi and pulled him in.