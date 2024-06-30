Crystal Palace favourites to secure the signing of Juventus man

Crystal Palace are favourites to seal the transfer of Juventus left-back Filip Kostic this summer as Oliver Glasner is pushing for a reunion with his former player.

The 31-year-old Serbian, who can also play as a wing-back or left-sided midfielder, looks like he could be a fine addition to this Palace side, who have played some superb football since Glasner took over as manager.

Kostic hasn’t always been a regular starter at Juve so it perhaps makes sense that he could be on the move this summer, and reports suggest Palace are now moving into pole position to secure his signature.

Kostic could be a smart signing that wouldn’t cost a fortune, and it surely helps Glasner to have players he knows well and who fit his system.

With Michael Olise leaving for Bayern Munich, it may even be that Kostic is being eyed up to give Palace an option in an attacking position, helping replace the departing Frenchman.

Olise leaving is a big blow for Palace, so bringing in someone with the quality and experience of Kostic could be just what the club need as they rebuild their squad.