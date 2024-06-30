Video: Lamine Yamal provides inch perfect assist on record breaking night

The 16-year-old superstar Lamine Yamal has provided an inch-perfect assist for teammate Fabian Ruiz as the PSG midfielder heads home from close range.

After going behind inside 20 minutes to an unfortunate own goal, La Roja have clawed their way back into the contest thanks to two quality goals.

Rodri struck home first with the equaliser just before the half-time break, controlling the ball on the edge of the box with his right foot before hammering home with his left.

It didn’t take Spain long to get their noses in front just after the break with PSG midfielder Ruiz heading home from close range thanks to a beautiful cross from Yamal, who broke the record for the youngest player to ever feature in a European Championship knockout game.

The Barcelona winger is fast becoming one of the most sought-after talents in the world as he continues to deliver on the biggest stage.

