Leeds in pole position to land Norwich City’s best player

Josh Sargent of Norwich City is reportedly a target for Leeds United this summer, as Daniel Farke is eager for a reunion.

Despite missing a significant portion of the 2023–24 season due to injury, the US international was a vital member of the Canaries squad.

Some of Norwich’s top players, including Jonathan Rowe and Gabriel Sara, might draw a lot of attention in the upcoming months after the team were unable to return to the Premier League.

Another player that can draw a lot of attention is Sargent, who was recently linked to transfers to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brentford.

Former Leeds goalkeeper Paul Robinson wants Leeds United to sign a new attacker this summer and he has pointed towards the Norwich player.

The former England international has claimed that the Whites need a natural goal scorer to gain promotion next season.

He told Football Insider:

“I think the feeling from within the club is that a number nine is needed,” the ex-Whites goalkeeper said.

“I’ve not heard whether Leeds are interested in Sargent or not, but the links are there with the manager.

“I think a lot of incomings will depend on outgoings and what they’ve got to spend.

“Patrick Bamford was injured yet again and was only a sporadic part of last season.

“The feeling at Leeds was that Piroe started well but faded away, Rutter flattered to deceive despite getting the goals, but the goals came from all over the team last season.

“Number nine is a position the club will look at this summer, from what I’m told. Whether that’s Sargent or someone else, I’m not sure.

“The lack of reliability on Bamford’s fitness and the form of Piroe and Rutter means I think they’ll be in for a striker.”

Leeds need a new attacker this summer

Robinson is spot on with his analysis as the Whites are in desperate need of a prolific goal scorer.

They failed to get promoted to the Premier League due to their goal scoring woes towards the end of the season.

Farke is expected to bring new signings to the club in order to challenge for Premier League promotion again.