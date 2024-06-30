Leicester are in talks with Paraguayan winger Ramon Sosa according to reports as the club look to make their first summer signing.

It’s been a difficult close season for the Foxes having lost manager Enzo Maresca to Chelsea, with star player Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall now also closing in on a £30m move to Stamford Bridge.

Cooper faces a tough task keeping Leicester up next season and will need to see the squad strengthened in order to give him the best chance of doing that.

Leicester eye move for Sosa

Losing Dewsbury-Hall will be a huge blow to the Foxes given the 25-year-old registered 26 goal contributions last season as Leicester won the Championship title, but the club needed to raise money in order to comply with profit and sustainability rules.

Leicester are in talks with Chelsea to sign talented youngster Michael Golding as part of the deal, but are also looking at other targets.

Journalist Alan Nixon has reported that Leicester could be turning their attention to the South American market and are in talks to sign right winger Sosa.

“Leicester City are in talks to sign Paraguayan right winger Ramon Sosa at Argentinian side Talleres,” he told his Patreon.

“The Foxes have been chasing the quick and powerful wide man for weeks and met his agents recently to discuss a deal for about £15 million.

“Sosa was an unused sub in the first game in Copa America but is being pushed by all parties to move to the Premier League.

“Sosa’s club have had contact from a couple of top flight English teams and will sell their star if the price is right.”

The 24-year-old has 13 caps for Paraguay and is currently part of their squad for the Copa America, and has scored 17 goals provided 13 assists in 56 games for his club.

The addition of Sosa would add good competition for Stephy Mavididi and Abdul Fattawu who were first choice under Maresca last season.