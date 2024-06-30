Leicester in pole position to land Euro 2024 star who destroyed Jude Bellingham

In an attempt to sign Slovenian midfielder Timi Elsnik, a former Derby County player, Leicester City and Southampton are prepared to go against each other in the transfer market.

Scouts have been observing Elsnik, a 26-year-old, at Euro 2024 as he has helped Slovenia to draws against Denmark, Serbia, and England.

The Daily Mail claims that Lazio and Lyon have been after him, but Southampton and Leicester, two newly-promoted teams to the Premier League, are the teams most likely to be able to pay the £5.5 million price tag.

After beginning his career with Derby County, Elsnik is now a player for Olympia Ljubljana in his native Slovenia.

He played a crucial role in Slovenia’s 0-0 draw against England to end Group C and guarantee both teams’ qualification.

He was a member of the two-man midfield in that match, which had the difficult job of containing Jude Bellingham.

The player performed brilliantly and now he could be heading to English football to join former Premier League champions Leicester City.

Leicester should go ahead with a move for Elsnik

After losing manager Enzo Maresca to Chelsea, the Foxes have endured a difficult summer.

They are keen to invest in their squad in order to maintain their Premier League status beyond next season.

Signing the Slovenian midfielder is a no brainer since the price tag of the player is reasonable.