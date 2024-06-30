West Ham United have reportedly been offered the chance to seal the transfer of Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet as the Catalan giants are keen to offload the player.

Lenglet has been out on loan at Tottenham and Aston Villa in the last couple of years, and it seems unlikely he’ll be able to work his way back into the club’s first-team plans any time soon.

West Ham could do with strengthening their defence next season, and Lenglet seems a decent option for Julen Lopetegui as he has experience in the Premier League so shouldn’t find it too difficult to settle in.

Lenglet might also get more opportunities to play at the London Stadium as there seems likely to be a key role for him with doubts over the future of Nayef Aguerd in defence this summer.

Barcelona have Financial Fair Play concerns, so they’ll surely want to make some player sales, and Lenglet is a surprisingly high earner.

The Frenchman is thought to be on as much as £150,000 a week, so it could be a good idea for the La Liga outfit to get him off their books.