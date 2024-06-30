Liverpool view Euro 2024 midfielder as player who can provide midfield balance

According to reports, Liverpool are interested in signing 29-year-old Joshua Kimmich from Bayern Munich this summer.

Liverpool will face competition from Barcelona, Manchester City, and Arsenal for his signature.

As per Tutto Juve, the midfielder is open to a move away from the German giants.

With new manager Arne Slot looking to add a midfielder in the transfer window, a move for Kimmich is looking likely from the Merseyside club.

After the departure of Jurgen Klopp, the new Reds manager is set to be backed by the club in order to bring new signings and make changes to the squad.

Despite investing in their midfield last summer after the departure of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, Liverpool are ready to add a midfielder this summer.

Although the arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo have helped the Reds in creating midfield depth, they still feel that a midfielder is required who can play at the base, just in front of the defense.

The Reds view Bayern Munich star Kimmich as the player who can provide them balance in the middle of the park.

Kimmich would also add versatility to the team, with the player capable enough to play as a right-back as well.

Bayern star can be an ideal signing for Liverpool

This would allow Liverpool to rotate between Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kimmich in the midfield and the full-back positions, providing the team fluidity and the manager with more options.

The Merseyside club face competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal and Manchester City to sign him, while former Bayern manager Hansi Flick is keen to reunite with Kimmich at the Camp Nou.

Signing someone like Kimmich would give the Reds a winning mentality in the team and the experience they need following the departure of Klopp.

Since he is becoming a free agent next summer, he is expected to be available in a cut-price deal.