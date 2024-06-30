Liverpool to offer £50m plus key player to sign Premier League superstar

In an effort to sign Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, Liverpool have decided to offer a player plus cash deal.

The Reds are preparing a £50m offer plus goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher to join Newcastle in order to sign English winger Gordon, according to Teamtalk.

Liverpool are preparing for a busy summer transfer window under manager Arne Slot.

The Dutchman is set to be backed by the club this summer as he aims to bring changes to the club in terms of personnel.

The Reds need to strengthen a number of positions this summer including their attack and defense.

Newcastle United winger Gordon has emerged as a serious target for the Premier League giants.

Liverpool’s interest has intensified with Newcastle’s need to sell players due to Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

The Magpies have decided to let Yankuba Minteh leave the club with Brighton agreeing a deal for the winger so that Eddie Howe’s team can raise funds and comply with the financial regulations.

Gordon could become another victim of Newcastle’s strategy, with the Reds keen in his services.

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool ace dominates Uruguay’s attack in Copa America, stats reveal Man Utd and Tottenham stars bolster Argentina’s defense at Copa America, stats reveal Harry Kane backs England teammate ahead of Sunday’s clash

The winger is currently on international duty after getting selected to represent England this summer at the Euros, impressing Gareth Southgate following a fine season in the Premier League.

Gordon was involved in 21 goals in the Premier League in 2023-24, scoring 11 goals and providing 10 assists.

The player, as per the report, is open to joining Liverpool, fierce rivals of his former team Everton.

Liverpool ready to make mammoth offer for Gordon

Liverpool value Kelleher between £25m-£35m so any deal involving the goalkeeper plus the £50m cash is likely to cost the Reds around £75m-£85m.

Howe is determined to keep the pacey winger but he could be forced to let him go.

Newcastle’s need for a new goalkeeper to challenge first choice Nick Pope could be aided by Reds adding Kelleher in the deal.

It would work for all the parties involved but the Magpies will be sad to lose a player of Gordon’s quality.