Liverpool star aims subtle dig at former manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate appears to have made a subtle dig at former Reds manager Jurgen Klopp on his lack of playing time at the end of the season.

Konate was expected to move on from his season-ending place behind Jarell Quansah at Liverpool by assuming a starting role in France’s defense.

However, the French centre-back has lost his place in the national team and the France coach has preferred William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano over him at the Euros this summer.

For the most of the previous campaign, Klopp had prioritised Konate alongside Virgil van Dijk as his starting defenders.

But towards the end of the season, the French defender lost his place to the Liverpool youngster.

The defender has not played a single minute for France at the Euros and he is not happy with his lack of action at Liverpool at the end of the season.

He has voiced his frustration at the latest situation but he knows this is all part of football.

“I came with a lot of expectations, that’s part of football,” Konate told reporters on Saturday, as translated by Sport Witness.

“I knew what my place was before the first match. It’s frustrating but I know my role on and off the field. A 100 percent ‘Ibou’ would never have sat on the bench.

“I didn’t play for a month and a half! I prepared, I almost passed out more than once. The preparation was very short. It’s part of football. It was a good lesson for me.”

Liverpool defender unhappy with Klopp’s selection

He has every right to be frustrated with how things went for him towards the end of last season.

Klopp preferred Quansah at the heart of the defense with Van Dijk and Konate was limited to a role on the bench.

The defender would be hoping to impress the new manager Arne Slot now and will be determined to seal his place in the starting line up.

At this point, only an injury to either Saliba or Upamecano can make the France coach start with Konate.