Video: Manchester City midfielder proves why he is the best in the world with sensational strike

Manchester City
Manchester City midfielder Rodri has produced a fantastic strike to pull his side level in their round of 16 clash against Georgia.

Luis de la Fuente’s side was surprisingly pegged back by a snarling Georgia side after only 18 minutes when a whipped cross deflected off of defender Robin Le Normand and into the back of his own net.

But despite this early setback, Spain continued to dominate the ball and probe at their opponent’s defence as they racked up an incredible 79% possession.

They finally broke through in the 39th minute when Rodri found himself in space at the edge of the box and fizzed a left-foot shot past the Georgia keeper and into the bottom corner.

