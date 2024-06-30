Midfielder close to Man United move after being told to find a new club by his manager

The pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte by Manchester United has accelerated recently.

The Red Devils are looking to strengthen a number of key positions this summer as they look to work out on their squad and make the team more competitive.

Erik ten Hag’s men finished eighth in the Premier League last season, their worst finish in the competition.

They are determined to improve on that and for that they need new signings and better talent in the squad.

The Red Devils have identified PSG midfielder Ugarte and they are showing genuine interest in signing the Uruguayan midfielder.

The former Sporting CP midfielder is reportedly “close” to joining Old Trafford and is expected to depart the French champions this summer, according to Diego Munoz.

Munoz revealed:

“He is close to United. Ugarte is not going to continue at PSG. Luis Enrique has already told him that he is not going to take him into account.”

“He was not comfortable with the team either, and so options open up. PSG want to release Ugarte to someone who will put part of the money that they invested in the Uruguayan footballer and Manchester United is willing, and given this, they are most likely his future team”

Ugarte signed a five-year contract at Parc des Princes to join PSG from Sporting Lisbon last summer.

Along with Milan Skriniar and Marco Asensio, two free agents, Luis Enrique signed the 23-year-old as one of his first additions.

Man United are expected to spend heavily this summer

As per i News, the Ligue 1 giants are demanding £50m for their midfielder, which should not be an issue for Man United.

The Red Devils need strength and steel in their midfield, a player who can replace Casemiro this summer as the Brazilian is reportedly on his way out of the club.

In Kobbie Mainoo, Man United have a midfielder talented enough to hold his place for years.

He just needs a right partner and Ugarte could be the ideal candidate for that.