Exclusive: Arsenal ace one to watch on the market this summer, says transfer expert

Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson could be one to watch on the market this summer, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano in today’s Daily Briefing column.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his column, Romano explained that Arsenal have had a quiet summer so far as they’re not in a hurry to bring new names in until they find the right opportunity.

Romano also made it clear that outgoings could be important for the Gunners as well, with Nelson named as one player who could be one to keep an eye on.

The 24-year-old is a fine player on his day, but he’s perhaps not quite good enough to start regularly for Mikel Arteta’s side these days, with the club improving a great deal after some smart recruitment in recent years.

This now surely means Nelson needs to move on to play more regularly, and it doesn’t make much sense for Arsenal to cling on to him when they don’t have much need for him.

Nelson transfer: Arsenal winger could leave, says Romano

“Reiss Nelson – The Arsenal winger could be one to watch this summer as outgoings will be important as well as signings this summer,” Romano said.

“For now Arsenal are not in a rush to bring in new players as it will depend on the right opportunities, but they could be open to some sales, with Nelson someone to keep an eye on.”

It remains to be seen who could come in for Nelson, but it’s easy to imagine there could be several Premier League clubs who’d be willing to take him on, and perhaps even some big names from abroad.

Nelson still has the potential to have a fine career if he gets the chance to play more often, and it’s no disgrace to struggle to get into this star-studded Arsenal side.