Newcastle have booked a medical for Odysseas Vlachodimos with the goalkeeper set to join the club from Nottingham Forest.

The Magpies have been under heavy pressure to raise funds ahead of Sunday’s profit and sustainability deadline and there have been reports that star players Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak could leave the club.

However, it appears that won’t be happening as Newcastle have agreed deals to sell Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson.

Newcastle book Vlachodimos medical

Winger Minteh is set to join Brighton for £33m whilst Anderson is set to join Forest in a deal worth £35m.

However, it’s not all about outgoings at St James’ Park, and it appears as part of the Anderson deal Greek goalkeeper Vlachodimos will be joining the Magpies.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that a medical has been booked in for Vlachodimos as he edges closer to completing his move to the north east.

Romano took to X.com and said:

“Newcastle have booked medical for Odysseas Vlachodimos later today in order to complete move from Nottingham Forest.

“Elliot Anderson will move to #NFFC in £35m transfer, second one after Yankuba Minteh to Brighton. Vlachodimos has accepted, as Daily Mail called.”

The 30-year-old looks likely to become Newcastle’s second signing of the summer after defender Lloyd Kelly arrived on a free transfer from Bournemouth.

Vlachodimos joined Forest from Portuguese giants Benfica last summer and made seven appearances in all competitions last season, as he played second fiddle to Matt Turner for the majority of the campaign.

The Greece international will likely provide back-up to first choice Nick Pope, and the Magpies have been in the market for another goalkeeper with Martin Dubravka expected to leave the club this summer.

Newcastle will no doubt be looking for more additions to their squad as they look to qualify for European football having missed out last season due to Manchester United winning the FA Cup.