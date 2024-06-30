Video: Nico Williams shows why he is one of the most wanted players in the world with unstoppable strike

Nico Williams has shown why he is one of the most wanted players in the world after a scintillating goal against Georgia.

The Athletic Bilbao winger is coming off the back of another incredible season in La Liga as sides all around the world seemingly queue up for his signature.

He has proved just why he is one of the most exciting talents in Europe with his dazzlingly solo goal against Georgia on Sunday.

Running in behind the opposition’s high line, Williams found himself galloping into a field of open space as he fixed the defender up before turning him inside out and smashing the ball into the roof of the net.

