Portugal vs Slovenia team news, preview, ticket info and TV channel

Portugal will come into this match fresh from their shocking defeat against Georgia in the group stage.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and co. will be hoping to return to winning ways against a determined Slovenia side, who played a 0-0 draw against England in their final group match.

Portugal have looked one of the strongest teams in the competition and they would be hoping to repeat the success of 2016, when they went all the way and won the tournament by defeating France in the final.

Team News

For the match on Monday, Roberto Martinez will be starting a number of players who were rested, including Vitinha, Joao Cancelo, and Bernardo Silva.

Martinez’s attack is anticipated to remain centered around Cristiano Ronaldo, with Rafael Leao’s return providing further support.

Along with the seasoned Pepe, Bruno Fernandes and Ruben Dias will return to the starting lineup.

Benjamin Sesko, a promising striker, and Andraz Sporar, a former Primeira Liga star, will be Slovenia’s primary forwards once again.

Despite having 12 shots in total between them, the duo have been unable to score in any of the three games that they have started.

Portugal squad

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), Jose Sa (Wolves), Rui Patricio (AS Roma)

Defenders: Antonio Silva (Benfica), Danilo Pereira (Paris St Germain), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting), Joao Cancelo (Barcelona), Nelson Semedo (Wolves), Nuno Mendes (PSG), Pepe (Porto), Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Joao Neves (Benfica), Joao Palhinha (Fulham), Otavio Monteiro (Al Nassr), Ruben Neves (Al-Hilal), Vitinha (PSG)

Forwards: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr), Diogo Jota (Liverpool), Francisco Conceicao (Porto), Goncalo Ramos (PSG), Joao Felix (Barcelona), Pedro Neto (Wolves), Rafael Leao (AC Milan)

Slovenia squad

Goalkeepers: Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid), Vid Belec (APOEL), Igor Vekic (Vejle).

Defenders: Petar Stojanovic (Sampdoria), Jaka Bijol (Udinese), Miha Blazic (Lech Poznan), Jure Balkovec (Alanyaspor), Zan Karnicnik (Celje), David Brekalo (Orlando City), Erik Janza (Gornik Zabrze), Vanja Drkusic (Sochi)

Midfielders: Timi Max Elsnik (Olimpija Ljubljana), Jasmin Kurtic (Sudtirol), Benjamin Verbic (Panathinaikos), Sandi Lovric (Udinese), Adam Gnezda Cerin (Panathinaikos), Jon Gorenc Stankovic (Sturm Graz), Tomi Horvat (Sturm Graz), Adrian Zeljkovic (Spartak Trnava), Nino Zugelj (Bodo/Glimt), Josip Ilicic (Maribor)

Forwards: Andraz Sporar (Panathinaikos), Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig), Zan Celar (Lugano), Jan Mlakar (Pisa), Zan Vipotnik (Bordeaux)

Predicted starting XIs

Portugal XI: Costa; Cancelo, Pepe, Dias, Mendes; Vitinha, Palhinha, Fernandes; B. Silva, Ronaldo, Leao.

Slovenia XI: Oblak; Karnicnik, Drkusic, Bijol, Balkovec; Stojanovic, Elsnik, Gnezda Cerin, Mlakar; Sporar, Sesko.

Are tickets still available for Portugal vs Slovenia?

Tickets for Portugal vs Slovenia sold out long ago via UEFA’s official ticketing portal.

However, livefootballtickets.com currently has tickets available for every game of Euro 2024 – including Portugal vs Slovenia, as well as the final on July 14.

Fans buying from livefootballtickets.com will be given a 150% money-back guarantee on all ticket purchases. The site also has a five-star rating on Trustpilot.

Where can I watch Portugal vs Slovenia on TV?

Fans in the UK will be able to watch live coverage of Portugal vs Slovenia on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

For fans in the USA, the game will be shown live on the FOX Network, while live streaming will be available via Fubo and ViX.