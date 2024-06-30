Video: Roy Keane has brilliant reaction to Jude Bellingham wondergoal

The former Manchester United midfielder looked completely unfazed as the ITV Studio erupted around him celebrating Jude Bellingham’s last-gasp stunner.

Gareth Southgate’s side secured passage into the quarter-finals of the competition thanks to very late goals from the Real Madrid midfielder and Harry Kane.

Although the Bayern Munich striker grabbed the winner, the focus will be completely on Bellingham’s stunning bicycle kick that forced extra-time.

With the game entering the fifth minute of stoppage time and with England looking all but out of the competition, the Real Madrid superstar popped up with arguably the best goal of the competition and of his career.

After Marc Guehi flicked on a Hail Mary long throw-in from Kieran Trippier, Bellingham instinctively and acrobatically rifled the ball past Martin Dubravaka with a jaw-dropping overhead kick.

Fans in the stadium and around the world reacted ecstatically as they saw their young star grab victory from the jaws of defeat on the biggest stage.

This pandemonium was captured inside the ITV studio as Ian Wright launched himself into the arms of Gary Neville in celebration.

But spotted in the corner of the video was the muted and unmoved Roy Keane who wasn’t even compelled to uncross his arms.