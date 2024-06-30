Roy Keane criticizes Manchester United star after Euro performance

Roy Keane was not impressed by the performance of Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund on Saturday evening.

Tournament hosts Germany brushed past Denmark in commanding fashion on Saturday as they booked their place in the quarter-finals of the competition with a 2-0 win in Dortmund.

The Danes were limited to just a few chances against the run of play throughout the game as well as having a Joachim Andersen goal ruled out due to a razor close offside.

The Germans however had a plethora of chances with the opening goal coming from a Kai Havertz spot kick after a handball in the box.

Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala then sealed the victory with a composed finish into the bottom corner after being played in behind a high Danish line pushing him to the top of the goalscoring charts with three.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side were the clear favourites coming into the contest with Denmark knowing that they had to make the few chances they get count.

Unfortunately, they lacked that clinical edge in front of goal with Keane openly criticising Manchester United forward Hojlund after the game.

‘We said before the game, if he gets one or two chances, he has to be clinical. And he’s not been,’ he said via the Metro.

‘These are tough chances, they are not easy. This first one, he works hard to get it back, it is sloppy from Germany but he works hard to win it back and he gets in a great position.’