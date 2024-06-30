Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are both interested in Arsenal defender William Saliba in this summer’s transfer window, though the Gunners have no intention to sell the player, CaughtOffside understands.

Saliba is alongside Lille wonderkid Leny Yoro as being top of Real Madrid’s list of targets at centre-back, while PSG could be ready to sell Milan Skriniar to make room for a new addition in that area of the pitch, sources have told CaughtOffside.

After some world class performances for Arsenal in the last few years, it seems highly unlikely that the north London giants will be ready to consider losing Saliba, who only recently signed a new long-term contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Still, both Real Madrid and PSG have been following Saliba for a long time and have received information on the player, so it will be interesting to see if this progresses any further and if the clubs end up trying to test Arsenal’s resolve over keeping the 23-year-old.

Saliba transfer: Surely not an option for Arsenal to sell

Arsenal have done well to tie down key players like Saliba to new deals recently, as they surely cannot lose any one of the likes of Saliba, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka or Ben White if they are to continue challenging Manchester City for the Premier League title.

Mikel Arteta’s side came very close to winning the league last season and will surely feel that with a good transfer window this summer they can finally close that slender gap in 2024/25.

Selling Saliba to Real Madrid or PSG would undo a lot of the good work the club have done, so it’s hard to imagine there’s any vaguely realistic fee that would persuade them to let him go.

Still, we know Real Madrid are a difficult team to say no to, so it might be worth watching how hard they push for Saliba if they cannot sign Yoro to strengthen their defence.